Jailed in Norfolk this week: Former history teacher and London drug dealer

Angela Davey (left) and Lamar Dumetz (right) were to of the people jailed in Norfolk this week. Picture Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

Take a look at what has been happening in Norwich Crown Court this week.

Angela Davey. Photo: Nofolk Constabulary Angela Davey. Photo: Nofolk Constabulary

Angela Davey

Davey, 38, of no fixed abode, told Norwich Crown Court how drug dealers had threatened her before moving into her home on Wall Road in Norwich, where she had previously lived with her husband and children.

The former University of East Anglia graduate and history teacher was arrested in January, having been on the run for three months after admitting conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. Giving evidence on Monday, she told the court she had been “scared she would never see her children again” if her use of heroin and crack cocaine was exposed.

Jailing her for 27 months, judge Katharine Moore said: “What remains unclear is why it is you failed to access help and support for your addiction.

“As an intelligent, articulate woman, you must have known help was there for the taking. Instead you permitted yourself to be drawn into this shadowy world of drugs.”

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Peter Seymour

Seymour, 30, of Whitegates, Ludham,was sentenced on Monday, March 18, after admitting 13 counts of sexual offences including sexual penetration, sexual activity with a child and making indecent photographs.

Seymour admitted to the offences in interview after being arrested by police, and pleaded guilty at his first court hearing.

The offences began when Seymour was 24 and the victim was 13.

Judge Stephen Holt, delivering the sentence at Norwich Crown court, jailed Seymour for six years.

Lamar Dumetz, who has been jailed for more than five years for supplying Class A drugs in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Lamar Dumetz, who has been jailed for more than five years for supplying Class A drugs in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Lamar Dumetz

Dumetz, 24, from Peabody Hill, London, admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

He was found standing by an open window when police raided the address in Lothian Street, but after police searched the area outside the window, a shoulder bag containing 363 wraps of heroin and cocaine and cash was found hanging in a tree, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Sentencing him to five years and three months, Judge Andrew Shaw told Dumetz: “You knew full well you had been involved in coming to this city to supply a controlled drug of Class A.”

He said: “You played a significant role in a very serious county lines case. You took over the home of a local vulnerable drug user.” Judge Shaw said there was a large quantity of drugs seized, which was more than what was usually found in a county lines case.

Rimantas Valentukonis

A man who said he had no idea what cannabis looked like was found at a huge detached property with more than 300 plants with a potential street value of up to £120,000, a court has heard.

Rimantas Valentukonis, 51, had come to the UK from his native Lithuania to find work as an odd job man, Norwich Crown Court was told.

The court heard he had been asked to do a decorating job at the property in Felthorpe where he was also able to stay. The court was also told he had no previous knowledge of cannabis growing and had “no idea of what cannabis plants look like” prior to becoming involved in the operation.

Valentukonis, of no fixed abode, appeared at court on Friday (March 22) for sentence after having previously admitted one count of production of cannabis On December 19 2018.

Sentencing Valentukonis to a total of seven months imprisonment, Judge Stephen Holt accepted the defendant had performed a limited role and said he had become involved “naively”.