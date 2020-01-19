Jailed in Norfolk this week: Paedophile who groomed 10-year-old and drugs boss

Take a look at what has been happening in Norwich Crown Court this week.

Jeremy Brown

Brown, 58, groomed a young girl by giving her expensive gifts before sexually assaulting her, Norwich Crown Court heard this week.

He also sent the girl, who was aged about 10 at the time, intimate messages to her phone and made it plain he would be in a lot of trouble if she was to report him.

The girl later came forward when she was 16 to make a complaint to police when she began to question the behaviour of Brown, who she did not know was already a registered sex offender.

Brown, of Anchor Street, Norwich, admitted sexual assault on a girl under 13 .

The court heard he was jailed for four years in 1999 for sex offences against children, when he acted as a baby sitter, and was also convicted of downloading indecent photos of children in 2016.

Sentencing him, Judge Andrew Shaw said that he agreed with a report which said Brown posed a high risk of harm to children and imposed an extended sentence of six years and three months.Under the sentence, Brown will serve 15 months custody and then be on extended licence for five years.

Matthew Mills

Mills, 33, from London, was identified by police as the leader of a drugs line known as 'JJ' in the city.

Over a short period of time Mills sent hundreds of text messages to multiple people advertising drugs for sale, evidence from his phones has revealed.

Following a ten-month investigation officers arrested Mills in Norwich on Tuesday, November 26.

Mills had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and possession of cocaine with intent to supply between January and November 2019.

At Norwich Crown Court Mills was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.