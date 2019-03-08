Jailed in Norfolk last week: Dangerous drivers, drug dealer and domestic abuser



Take a look at what happened at Norwich Crown Court last week.



- Lee Cletheroe

Cletheroe, 33, refused to stop for police when he was spotted behind the wheel of a Citroen, on March 28, this year, on Surrey Street and made off driving through a red light and causing a cyclist to pull up. He was finally arrested after crashing in the Bracondale area, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Cletheroe, of no fixed address, admitted dangerous driving and making off without payment of £30 worth of fuel and driving while disqualified.

He was also found guilty following a trial of aggravated vehicle taking when he took a Citroen car without consent between March 25 and 29, and caused damage to the vehicle.

Jailing him for 20 months and imposing a five year driving ban, Judge Andrew Shaw told Cletheroe he had an "appalling" record and had taken a car of a single mother to go "joyriding" shortly after his release from prison.

As he was making his sentencing remarks Cletheroe kept muttering comments from the dock, despite the judge warning him to be silent as he was passing sentence. Judge Shaw imposed an extra 28 days for contempt of court and told him that his sentences would only get longer if he continued to commit driving offences.



- Gareth Quarry

Quarry, 47, of Stoneridge Court, Prenton, Merseyside, was stopped in Great Yarmouth on June 12 driving a Volvo estate, and was found with a mobile phone and a "significant quantity of cash", Norwich Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

Officers got a warrant to search the caravan where he had been staying, and discovered 12 large packages of crack and heroin ready for sale.

Quarry, 47, admitted possession of crack and heroin with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of crack and heroin. But he said the drugs had been given to him to clear a debt and he had been "strong-armed" into dealing.

Judge Anthony Bate said it was "entirely credible you got strong-armed".

"This is an evil trade and the message will continue to go out from this court that Norfolk is no place for anyone who joins in it," he added. Quarry was jailed for 32 months.



- Alan Hetherington

Hetherington posed as a police officer as he burst into a Great Yarmouth flat with an accomplice, armed with a knife, in November 2014.

He was jailed for four years for the robbery, and in 2016 was jailed for a further 16 months after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a partner.

Hetherington, 31, of Gapton Hall Road, Great Yarmouth, was due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday over two fresh assaults on a former partner.

But after hearing the likely sentence he admitted common assault and ABH.

He was given a two year restraining order and jailed for nine months.



- Olungbenga Ibidunni

Ibidunni had an offer accepted to study a masters degree in architecture at Sheffield University in September.

Instead he was jailed for 21 months at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday after being caught dealing crack and heroin on the streets of Norwich.

Ibidunni, of Forest Road, of Walthamstow, was arrested on September 17 after two businesses - the Fat Cat Brewery Tap and Sprowston Road Co-Op - reported drug dealing in the area.

He was found with a manbag containing 100 wraps of crack and heroin, valued at around £500.

Ibidunni pleaded not guilty in November and had a trial fixed for July. But Jonathan Goodman told the court he had been "set upon" by the London drugs gang just days before he was due at court.



- Shady Coates

Coates, 41, of Swanton Road, Norwich, was sentenced for driving while disqualified and without insurance at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He was given an 18 week prison sentence, disqualified from driving for five years, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Officers from Operation Moonshot East, based in Great Yarmouth, stopped a red Renault Laguna on the A47 Acle New Road, on Tuesday (August 20), driven by Coates.

Sergeant Tungatt from Operation Moonshot said: "We will continue to target offenders who are using Norfolk's roads to commit crime, and we are targeting those committing rural crime.

"This sentence shows that we will deal robustly with those who choose to disregard court orders."

- Darren Culpin

Culpin used 15 different aliases falsely claimed more than £42,000 in benefits and admitted he had done it out of "greed", a court heard.

The 53-year-old of Selwyn Road, Gorleston, was claiming out of work benefits for six years, while he was in fact working for most of that period, Norwich Crown Court heard.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said that he failed to tell the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) that he had obtained work which resulted in a overpayment of £42,515 in housing and unemployment benefits.

Culpin admitted failing to notify the DWP of a change in circumstances between 2012 and April 2018 and was jailed for eight months.

Sentencing him, Judge Anthony Bate said he was a man who had used 15 different aliases with 17 convictions for 69 offences, which included a previous conviction in 2008 for benefit fraud.

- Sammy Weston

Weston, who uses 12 aliases, was caught by a security guard at Market Gates shopping centre, in Great Yarmouth, after her shop frauds came to light.

The court heard that Weston obtained refunds for shoplifted items, pretending they had been bought by her grandmother, who lives with dementia. But when police attended she tried to avoid arrest by claiming she was seven months pregnant and going into labour, Norwich Crown Court heard.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said that doubts then began to creep in as when she was taken to hospital in an ambulance she kept giving different accounts. He said she gave false names and details and said it was clearly a ploy to delay her arrest.

He said that when she finally had her fingerprints taken she was found to have a long list of previous convictions for offences including fraud, wasting police time, perverting the course of justice and making false allegations. He said she had been in breach of a suspended sentence when she committed her latest fraud.

Weston, of no fixed address, who appeared over a video link from Peterborough jail, admitted four counts of fraud and obstructing a police officer on May 21, this year, and was jailed for eight months.