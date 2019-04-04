Jailed in Norfolk in March: Drug dealers, knife attackers and dangerous drivers

Here is our monthly look back at some of the criminals who were jailed in Norfolk courts in March.

Ping He

He, 49, was “drawn into the black economy” and caught when police and trading standards officers raided a house on Notykin Street, Bowthorpe, on December 18 2018, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Jamie Sawyer, prosecuting, said more than 29 bin bags full of tobacco were found in an upstairs room, and a further six bags containing loose tobacco were found in a shed along with empty fake Golden Virginia and Amber Leaf pouches, duty stamps and cellophane wrappers.

When arrested He told officers he was in the UK illegally and working for a man he described as his boss and had to fill the fake pouches with tobacco.

Jailing He for 12 months, Judge Katharine Moore accepted although it was a significant operation He had played a limited role unlike those higher up the chain.

Alex Vedat

Vedat, 28, with an address at High Street, Chistlehurst in Kent, was sentenced to 45 months in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (March 5).

The court heard how Vedat was responsible for controlling an organised dealer phone line called Black Jack offering crack cocaine and heroin in the Great Yarmouth area.

Officers from the Great Yarmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested Vedat in London on June 28 last year following three months of intelligence work.

A quantity of crack cocaine was found at the address and two mobile phones, both of which contained hundreds of messages related to the supply of drugs.

John Miller

Miller, 46, from Three Mile Lane, Costessey, took £220,000 from eight customers for extensions he never completed, Norwich Crown Court heard.

His victims used their life savings, took out bank loans and spent £122,000 to undo Miller’s damage and finish jobs. They suffered from sleep deprivation and severe stress, prosecutor Alison Lambert said.

During one project, which was never completed, he took holidays to Las Vegas, New York, Greece and Tenerife.

In one case Miller fixed an extension to a house using shelf joints.

He was jailed for four years.

Joseph Sharpe

Sharpe, of Norwich Prison, was jailed for 15 months and banned from driving for two years and seven months.

He had returned to Norwich to “reconcile” with his former partner and by October 3 last year she had reported her car stolen, Norwich Crown Court heard on Thursday.

Spotting the vehicle in a Lakenham cul-de-sac around 9.15pm, police officers set up a blockade at the mouth of the road to prevent Sharpe escaping.

But the 34-year-old drove “deliberately” at the police car, damaging the light cluster and bumper, before driving off at speed.

The court heard Sharpe has appeared in court 18 times for driving matters including driving without insurance or a licence.

It is his third conviction for dangerous driving.

Danny Eastwood

Eastwood, 22, of Bernard Crescent Hunstanton, took to dealing in Hunstanton as he “could not afford the habit”, Norwich Crown Court heard.

His home was raided by police on June 18 last year, and around £2,000 in cash and 29 wraps of cocaine were seized.

He later admitted one count of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Norwich Crown Court heard it was a one man operation which began as Eastwood was unable to fund his own cocaine habit.

Eastwood was jailed for 28 months.

Wayne Sims

Sims, of Oxford Road, Lowestoft, stole from his own family inheritance when he took £6,000 from his elderly mother with dementia, who he was caring for.

The 55-year-old took the money from her account when he faced his own financial problems, knowing he would eventually inherit the cash anyway, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Oliver Haswell, prosecuting, said it was accepted Sims had his mother’s best interests at heart when he set up the arrangement but then made some withdrawals, which he later admitted had not been just used to pay for her care costs.

John Morgans, for Sims, said: “It became criminal on the back of him having financial difficulties.”

He said Sims was tempted to take the cash for his own use and said: “All his mother’s money would pass to him and he saw it as taking money from himself.”

Judge Katharine Moore imposed a 12-month jail sentence suspended for 21 months, 150 hours unpaid work and a three-month curfew.

Scott Busby

Busby, 27, had been drinking heavily when he smashed his way with a hammer into the flat in West Pottergate, in Norwich, where the victim was staying, to confront him over money owed for drugs, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Andrew Herd, prosecuting, said that said Busby forced his way into the property and told him he was going to kill him before stabbing the victim in the chest causing a lung injury.

Mr Herd said the victim did not want to make any impact statement about the incident but did say to an officer that he had feared for his life during the attack and was in a lot of pain with the injury he received.

Busby, of Paragon Place, Norwich, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent on December 24 last year and was jailed for 11 years.

Sentencing him, Judge Maureen Bacon said that Busby posed a high risk of harm to members of the public and described him as someone who resorted to violence.

David Stewart, for Busby, said the stabbing was a single blow and it was a short-lived incident.

Angela Davey

Davey, 38, of no fixed abode, told Norwich Crown Court how drug dealers had threatened her before moving into her home on Wall Road in Norwich, where she had previously lived with her husband and children.

The former University of East Anglia graduate and history teacher was arrested in January, having been on the run for three months after admitting conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. Giving evidence on Monday, she told the court she had been “scared she would never see her children again” if her use of heroin and crack cocaine was exposed.

Jailing her for 27 months, judge Katharine Moore said: “What remains unclear is why it is you failed to access help and support for your addiction.

“As an intelligent, articulate woman, you must have known help was there for the taking. Instead you permitted yourself to be drawn into this shadowy world of drugs.”

Peter Seymour

Seymour, 30, of Whitegates, Ludham,was sentenced on Monday, March 18, after admitting 13 counts of sexual offences including sexual penetration, sexual activity with a child and making indecent photographs.

Seymour admitted to the offences in interview after being arrested by police, and pleaded guilty at his first court hearing.

The offences began when Seymour was 24 and the victim was 13.

Judge Stephen Holt, delivering the sentence at Norwich Crown court, jailed Seymour for six years.

Lamar Dumetz

Dumetz, 24, from Peabody Hill, London, admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

He was found standing by an open window when police raided the address in Lothian Street, but after police searched the area outside the window, a shoulder bag containing 363 wraps of heroin and cocaine and cash was found hanging in a tree, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Sentencing him to five years and three months, Judge Andrew Shaw told Dumetz: “You knew full well you had been involved in coming to this city to supply a controlled drug of Class A.”

He said: “You played a significant role in a very serious county lines case. You took over the home of a local vulnerable drug user.” Judge Shaw said there was a large quantity of drugs seized, which was more than what was usually found in a county lines case.

Rimantas Valentukonis

A man who said he had no idea what cannabis looked like was found at a huge detached property with more than 300 plants with a potential street value of up to £120,000, a court has heard.

Rimantas Valentukonis, 51, had come to the UK from his native Lithuania to find work as an odd job man, Norwich Crown Court was told.

The court heard he had been asked to do a decorating job at the property in Felthorpe where he was also able to stay. The court was also told he had no previous knowledge of cannabis growing and had “no idea of what cannabis plants look like” prior to becoming involved in the operation.

Valentukonis, of no fixed abode, appeared at court on Friday (March 22) for sentence after having previously admitted one count of production of cannabis On December 19 2018.

Sentencing Valentukonis to a total of seven months imprisonment, Judge Stephen Holt accepted the defendant had performed a limited role and said he had become involved “naively”.

Joao Pereira

Pereira, 30, of Canons Walk, Thetford, had been given a suspended prison sentence after he admitted something of a “crime spree” last summer.

Danielle O’Donovan, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the “plethora of offences” included three non-dwelling burglaries, one dwelling burglary, a fraud, possession of a bladed article in a public place and assault of an emergency worker.

There was also an offence of failure to surrender to custody.

In January Pereira, of Canons Walk, Thetford, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, which was suspended for 24 months.

There was also a drug rehabilitation requirement and 250 hours of unpaid work attached to the sentence.

But the defendant appeared in court last month (Tuesday, March 26) having admitted breaching the order by failing to report as instructed on January 30 this year.

He also admitted possession of a drug of class C and commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order.

Jailing him for 12 months Judge Katharine Moore said she had no option but to activate the suspended sentence.

Harry Goodrum

Goodrum, 22, was caught speeding down Koblenz Avenue in Norwich on December 15, 2018, at around 3.30am.

At the time he was disqualified from driving and was subject to a suspended sentence order for a hospital burglary committed last year.

Goodrum appeared in Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance, speeding and breaching the suspended sentence order.

Prosecutor Lesla Small told the court a speed camera caught Goodrum travelling at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Koblenz Avenue.

Goodrum, who gave Sturmy Close, Long Stratton, as a contact address, was identified as the driver and subsequently visited by police.

He told officers he had sold the car in October 2018, but police were able to identify him as the driver from clear photographs taken from a speed camera in the area.

Ms Small said he had a number of previous convictions for driving offences, including failing to stop after an accident and dangerous driving.

The court heard Goodrum was released from prison in December 2017 and had committed three offences since then.

He had been disqualified from driving since August 28, 2018, for 22 months and was subject to a suspended sentence order after he and two other men were involved in a burglary at a Lincolnshire hospital on May 2, 2018, where a room that contained laughing gas canisters was broken into.

When Goodrum appeared in Lincoln Magistrates’ Court for that matter on October 3, 2018, he was handed a six-week suspended sentence.

Norwich magistrates activated the suspended sentence and sent Goodrum for a further eight weeks in prison, to run consecutively, for driving whilst disqualified.

He was banned from driving for a further 15 months but did not receive a separate penalty for speeding and driving with no insurance.

He was ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge but no court costs were imposed.

Daniel York

York, 20, threatened a female member of staff with a knife at JD Sports, in King’s Lynn, before leaving with sports gear worth £235 on January 10 this year.

Then, half an hour later at the Jet garage on Lynn Road, Downham Market, he threatened a driver with a knife before stealing his Vauxhall Corsa.

Chris Youell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court last month (Thursday, March 28) said York had gone into the JD Sports store and enquired about some clothing, before he “started to behave strangely” and approached the tills.

He asked if he could “try on some gloves” before producing a knife and demanding the shop worker open the till.

Another colleague called police while York grabbed some items and left.

He later attended the Jet station where he“pointed his knife” towards a man and demanded he hand over his car keys.

York drove off but was later picked up by police in London.

Jailing York for four years, Judge Stephen Holt said the shop assistant “must’ve been terrified”.

York was also disqualified from driving for three years.

Ashley Youngman

Youngman, 27, had £1,575 in cash in his possession when he was arrested on September 8, 2017, and a police search of his address found a safe which had a further £4,000 and a gas-powered BB gun still its box inside, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Nicholas Bleaney, prosecuting, said the gun did not have ammunition and there was no evidence it had ever been used.

Mr Bleaney said that Youngman had a conviction for robbery in 2010, for which he received a four-year sentence, which meant that he was prohibited from possessing a weapon of this kind.

Mr Bleaney said that as well as the cash seized, it was found that Youngman also had other cash going into his bank account and in total had £15,000 in criminal property.

Youngman, of Middleton Road, Gorleston, admitted possession of criminal property and possession of a firearm as a prohibited person.

Jailing him for two years, recorder Peter Guest told Youngman that he knew he was a disqualified person, but had a BB gun anyway and his basis of plea was that the gun was bought as a present for a family member and he had disapproved and hid the gun in his safe in its box.