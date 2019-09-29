Jailed this week: Woman who stole from disabled brother and man who threatened to kill police

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Take a look at what has been happening in Norwich Crown Court this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Julie Copping

Copping, 53, was given power of attorney over her brother's affairs after the death of their mother but then used this as an opportunity to steal £9,500 from his bank account over a seven-month period, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said she was meant to be looking after the interests of her brother, who has a mental disability, but instead she spent the cash on herself and used some of the money for home renovations.

The court heard that Copping had since repaid £6,000 of the money and was planning to repay all the cash, although at the moment the brother was having no contact with her.

Copping, of Heyford Road, Norwich, admitted theft of £9,611 between January 2018 and July 2018.

Jailing her for nine months, Judge Anthony Bate said she had been in breach of a high degree of trust that had been placed in her to look after her brother, who was disabled.

Simon Dade

Dade, 63, was arrested after police were called following reports a man was causing a nuisance and behaving in an anti-social way near to the Tesco store on Unthank Road at about 9.30am on Saturday (September 21).

Dade was charged with assaulting an emergency worker after he tried to headbutt a police officer who attended the incident.

He was also charged with a public order offence and breaching a criminal behaviour order which had been imposed in July this year.

Dade, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (September 23) where he admitted all three charges.

His appearance came almost two weeks after he was last before the court when he was given a 16 week sentence, suspended for 18 months after he admitted a series of offences, including common assault of an emergency worker, using threatening/abusive words and behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress and criminal damage all on August 29 this year.

On that occasion he had threatened to bite and kill police officers after he was arrested for being drunk and shouting in Norwich city centre.

Dade was jailed for a total of 20 weeks following guilty pleas in his most recent matters which saw the suspended sentence activated with an extra four weeks for the most recent assault and breach of the criminal behaviour order.

Isabel Samson

A woman who was caught out by a security dog trying to smuggle four phones into Norwich prison was jailed for eight months.

Isabel Samson, 31, was picked out by the dog as she went through security and when searched admitted she had four phones and four SIM cards hidden on her, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Samson, of Alston Road, Ipswich, admitted trying to smuggle prohibited items into prison on June 27, this year and was jailed.

Judge Anthony Bate said there were plenty of signs at the jail warning visitors about bringing in prohibited items such as phones and said anyone caught doing so should expect deterrent sentences.