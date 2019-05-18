Jailed in Norfolk this week: Class A drug dealers

Dennis Lukonge (left) and Sonny Morley (right) were jailed this week.

Take a look at what has been happening in Norwich Crown Court this week.

-Dennis Lukonge

Lukonge, 28, was found to have supplied drugs to a small group of friends after police raided an address in King's Lynn, where he was living with his partner, and seized cannabis and mobile phones.

Kevin Eastwick, prosecuting, at Norwich Crown Court, said when police went through his phone they found messages from a small number of people, involving the supply of cannabis and cocaine.

Mr Eastwick said there were not any bulk text messages but just a few messages between a small group involving drugs supply.

He also said there was one message from someone asking about the quality of cocaine available to which Lukonge had replied: "Have I ever let you down?"

Lukonge, of Thurlin Road, King's Lynn, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

The court heard he had previous convictions for supplying Class A and had since been recalled to prison.

Jailing him for 40 months, Judge Maureen Bacon accepted that the offences involved a small amount of drugs which had been supplied to a close circle of friends.

- Sonny Morley

Morely, 33, of Billing Close, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and MDMA and possession of cocaine, MDMA and amphetamine.

The court heard how officers from the Norwich Neighbourhood Policing Team raided a property in Billing Close on December 21, 2017, and discovered the Class A drugs, cash and mobile phones.

Morley was sentenced to three years in prison.

