Courts face increased disruption as barristers vote for all-out strike

Criminal cases at Norfolk’s courts face being crippled after barristers voted in favour of an all-out strike next month.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) have been staging walk-outs on alternate weeks in a dispute over conditions and government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work.

But the results of a fresh ballot mean industrial action is set to escalate with an indefinite, uninterrupted strike that would start on Monday, September 5.

Proceedings at Norwich Crown Court have already been hit with postponed or rescheduled cases with courts running limited services.

Cases involving serious drug and violent offences have been affected.

CBA vice chairwoman Kirsty Brimelow QC said: “The remedy is for an injection of money into the backlog of cases which currently stands at 60,000 cases, that barristers are working on that will cost the government only £1.1m per month.

“Currently, it’s costing much more for the courts to sit empty.”

Justice minister Sarah Dines condemned the “irresponsible” and “wholly unjustified” decision by criminal barristers to go on strike.

She said: “This is an irresponsible decision that will only see more victims face further delays and distress.

“The escalation of strike action is wholly unjustified considering we are increasing criminal barristers’ fees by 15pc, which will see the typical barrister earn around £7,000 more a year.”