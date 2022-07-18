Criminal courts face further disruption as strike enters fourth week
- Credit: PA
Barristers have walked out for a fourth week as industrial action at courts continues.
Criminal cases at Norfolk’s courts faced further disruption as a five-day strike by defence barristers went ahead on Monday.
Proceedings at Norwich Crown Court have already been hit with postponed or rescheduled cases with courts running limited services.
Cases involving serious drug and violent offences have been affected.
The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) is in a dispute over conditions and government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work.
The Ministry of Justice said criminal barristers will receive a 15pc fee rise from the end of September, meaning they will earn £7,000 more per year.
But there has been anger that the proposed pay rise will only apply to new cases, not those in lengthy backlogs waiting to be dealt with by courts.
CBA chairman Jo Sidhu QC said victims of crime were being “left to suffer and languish” by a failure to stem the exodus of criminal barristers.
Most Read
- 1 Artificial grass prompts one of many school closures in heatwave
- 2 Farmers seek new incomes by building energy storage batteries
- 3 Hundreds queue for water as burst main leaves homes without during heatwave
- 4 Burst water main in west Norfolk leaves homes with no water during heatwave
- 5 North Norfolk fish and chip shop named one of UK's best value seaside spots
- 6 Amanda's joy at Miss Voluptuous UK public vote win
- 7 Will second home 'ban' see 'Prosecco Ghetto' regain its fizz... or lose it?
- 8 How many of these 11 bizarre UK laws have you broken?
- 9 US President Joe Biden lands at Suffolk airbase
- 10 Where will be the hottest place in Norfolk today?
Planned strikes will be suspended for a week from July 25 before recommencing between August 1 and August 5.