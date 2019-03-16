Jailed in Norfolk this week: £6,000 thief and Christmas Eve knife attacker

Take a look at what has been happening in Norwich Crown Court this week.

Wayne Sims

Sims, of Oxford Road, Lowestoft, stole from his own family inheritance when he took £6,000 from his elderly mother with dementia, who he was caring for.

The 55-year-old took the money from her account when he faced his own financial problems, knowing he would eventually inherit the cash anyway, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Oliver Haswell, prosecuting, said it was accepted Sims had his mother’s best interests at heart when he set up the arrangement but then made some withdrawals, which he later admitted had not been just used to pay for her care costs.

John Morgans, for Sims, said: “It became criminal on the back of him having financial difficulties.”

He said Sims was tempted to take the cash for his own use and said: “All his mother’s money would pass to him and he saw it as taking money from himself.”

Judge Katharine Moore imposed a 12-month jail sentence suspended for 21 months, 150 hours unpaid work and a three-month curfew.

Scott Busby

Busby, 27, had been drinking heavily when he smashed his way with a hammer into the flat in West Pottergate, in Norwich, where the victim was staying, to confront him over money owed for drugs, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Andrew Herd, prosecuting, said that said Busby forced his way into the property and told him he was going to kill him before stabbing the victim in the chest causing a lung injury.

Mr Herd said the victim did not want to make any impact statement about the incident but did say to an officer that he had feared for his life during the attack and was in a lot of pain with the injury he received.

Busby, of Paragon Place, Norwich, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent on December 24 last year and was jailed for 11 years.

Sentencing him, Judge Maureen Bacon said that Busby posed a high risk of harm to members of the public and described him as someone who resorted to violence.

David Stewart, for Busby, said the stabbing was a single blow and it was a short-lived incident.