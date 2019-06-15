Jailed in Norfolk this week: Murderer who 'stalked the streets' for a victim and man who covered up killing his neighbour

Left to right: Rolands Heinbergs and Steven Louro. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Take a look at what has been happening in Norwich Crown Court this week.

Rolands Heinbergs. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary Rolands Heinbergs. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary

Rolands Heinbergs

In June last year Rolands Heinbergs, 23, of no fixed address, brutally stabbed father-of-two David Hastings, 48, 13 times - including a fatal blow to the heart.

Heinbergs had pleaded not guilty to murder but was convicted in just over 50 minutes by the jury of five men and seven women on Monday at Norwich Crown Court.

Heinbergs had been serving a suspended sentence for possession of knives at the time of the fatal attack.

Judge Holt said Heinbergs had been "out stalking the streets" with a knife looking for "anyone that night and tragically David Hastings was that victim".

He was sentenced to a minimum of 28 years in prison.

Steven Louro. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Steven Louro. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Steven Louro and Lester Aisthorpe

Steven Louro, grabbed Jan Hogan, 59, in a headlock, after a drinking session in his flat, which was in the same block in Basil Drive, Downham Market, where Mr Hogan lived, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Richard Christie, QC, prosecuting, said Louro, 43, panicked when he thought he had killed Mr Hogan and got his friend Lester Aisthorpe, 59, to help move the body back to Mr Hogan's flat, where they staged a scene to make it look like suicide.

However Mr Christie said Mr Hogan was not dead but close to death when his body was moved and had an electrical cable put round his neck.

Mr Christie said Louro, described as having a history of volatile behaviour, was always a main suspect behind the killing of the father-of-five, which happened back in May 23, 2010, but Louro repeatedly lied in interviews with police even giving evidence at Mr Hogan's inquest, claiming he was suicidal.

Mr Christie said there was finally progress in the cold case after detectives from the Major Investigation Team (MIT) made a fresh appeal two years ago and witnesses were re-interviewed which led to the pair's arrest.

Lester Aisthorpe. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Lester Aisthorpe. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Louro, of South Lynn Plain, King's Lynn, admitted manslaughter and attempting to pervert the course of justice and on Friday was jailed for 18 years and seven months.

Aisthorpe, of Basil Drive, Downham Market, was jailed three years seven months for attempting to pervert the course of justice, They had both originally been charged with murder, which they denied.

