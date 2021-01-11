Norwich Crown Court hit by delays after staff member tests positive for Covid
- Credit: Archant
Cases at Norwich Crown Court have been hit by delays this morning after a member of staff tested positive for Covid.
The court building, which has strict safety and cleaning measures in place, is fully open but because of staffing issues cases due to be heard this morning are being postponed or delayed.
The court is hoping to be able to continue with cases listed later today.
Jurors have also been told not to come into court today.
The court has put special safety arrangements in place for court staff and jurors since returning from the lockdown earlier this year.
Court staff are ensuring entrances and exits are carefully supervised with safe routes for visitors marked throughout the building and hand sanitiser is available in every courtroom and at the building entrance.
Safety measures are also in place so that socially distanced jury trials can go ahead and there are a team of cleaners working in the building. Masks are also worn in all public areas.
Most Read
- 1 Part of road sealed off amid police investigation
- 2 Covid-19 reported at Norfolk chocolate factory
- 3 Covid rates slow for second consecutive day
- 4 Police deny claims of vehicle stop checks at town's supermarket
- 5 Villagers' fury at prospect of horse grazing land becoming 150 homes
- 6 Plea for people to self-isolate as Norfolk gets ready for extra Covid-19 testing
- 7 Man in 20s in hospital after being stabbed in Norwich
- 8 Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital reports 20 further deaths of coronavirus patients
- 9 Potato farmer's dismay at abuse of honesty box policy
- 10 How a chance phone call secured a Norfolk company big Marriott hotel deal
Cases awaiting trial are already in a backlog because of lockdown.