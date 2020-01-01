Proceeds of crime hearing for grower of 700 cannabis plants again delayed

Breckland Police found almost 700 cannabis plants in an outbuilding in Houghton Lane, North Pickenham. Photo: Breckland Police Breckland Police

A confiscation hearing for a man found growing 700 cannabis plants in an outbuilding has again been delayed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charles Nichols, 67, was sentenced to 24 months jail suspended for two years for production of cannabis and illegally abstracting electricity between January 2017 and February 2018, after police raided his home in Houghton Lane, North Pickenham.

Nichols appeared at Norwich Crown Court today (January 14) before Judge Stephen Holt for a proceeds-of-crime hearing.

But because arguments about the value of his assets need to be prepared, the hearing was adjourned until February 28. It had previously been adjourned on November 12.

Around £26,000 - the value of the drugs found at the property - is being sought.

Officers discovered the cannabis in a raid on February 7, 2018, after a police drone found a large amount of heat coming from a shed.

A sophisticated hydroponics set-up with a total of 693 plants together with herbal cannabis was discovered.