Search

Advanced search

Proceeds of crime hearing for grower of 700 cannabis plants again delayed

PUBLISHED: 11:23 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 14 January 2020

Breckland Police found almost 700 cannabis plants in an outbuilding in Houghton Lane, North Pickenham. Photo: Breckland Police

Breckland Police found almost 700 cannabis plants in an outbuilding in Houghton Lane, North Pickenham. Photo: Breckland Police

Breckland Police

A confiscation hearing for a man found growing 700 cannabis plants in an outbuilding has again been delayed.

Charles Nichols, 67, was sentenced to 24 months jail suspended for two years for production of cannabis and illegally abstracting electricity between January 2017 and February 2018, after police raided his home in Houghton Lane, North Pickenham.

Nichols appeared at Norwich Crown Court today (January 14) before Judge Stephen Holt for a proceeds-of-crime hearing.

But because arguments about the value of his assets need to be prepared, the hearing was adjourned until February 28. It had previously been adjourned on November 12.

Around £26,000 - the value of the drugs found at the property - is being sought.

Officers discovered the cannabis in a raid on February 7, 2018, after a police drone found a large amount of heat coming from a shed.

A sophisticated hydroponics set-up with a total of 693 plants together with herbal cannabis was discovered.

Most Read

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Councillors agree to over 200 new homes despite ‘traffic buildup’ concerns

Plans to build 216 homes off Swanton Road in Dereham have been approved. Picture: Google

WEIRD NORFOLK: The ‘orgy stone’ of Merton which if moved causes “erotic debauchery” - and the end of the world.

Weird Norfolk The Merton Stone Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Parents warned after attempts to groom four high school pupils online

File photo of Hellesdon High School.PIC: Archant.

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pet owners warned after man was attacked in attempt to steal his dog

Tommy Georgiou was attacked in Watton, at Church Walk, in an attempt to steal his dog Norman, an English Bull Terrier. Photo: Peter Georgiou

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Teenage cyclist moved to Addenbrooke’s after crash with bus

Witnesses are being sought following a collision involving a bus and a cyclist on High Street, Kessingland. Picture: Google Images

‘Deeply inappropriate’ - vicar rules out ringing church bells on Brexit day

Revd Janet Allan, vicar at St Peter and St Paul Church in Swaffham, has ruled out ringing the bells to mark Brexit day. Picture: Archant/Peter and St Paul Church Swaffham
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists