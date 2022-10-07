Sex crime victims kept waiting for justice as crown court backlog grows

There were 747 outstanding cases at Norwich Crown Court at the end of June - Credit: Getty Images

A backlog of cases at Norwich Crown Court was growing even before a strike by barristers added to delays, figures show.

Latest Ministry of Justice (MoJ) data shows there were 747 outstanding cases at the end of June — up from 709 at the end of 2021.

The Law Society of England and Wales, which represents solicitors, warned that trust in the criminal justice system is in jeopardy, with victims of even the most serious crimes facing long waits to get their case before a court.

The new figures come ahead of this week’s vote by criminal barristers on whether to end indefinite strike action – launched over issues around legal aid fees and conditions – after a pay offer from the government.

Nationally a total of 59,687 crown court cases were outstanding at the end of June, of which 6,994 were for alleged sexual offences.

More than a quarter had been open for a year or longer – the highest proportion recorded since records began in 2014.

The picture is not quite so bleak at Norwich Crown Court where the number of outstanding sexual offence cases was 95 in June down from a record peak of 117 in March.

However some cases have faced lengthy delays including the case of a man who denies the rape of a woman at the University of East Anglia campus in Norwich in 2019.

He had been due to stand trial over the allegations in both 2020 and 2021 but proceedings had to be adjourned due to Covid.

His trial will now not take place until April 2023.

Diana Fawcett, chief executive of the charity Victim Support, said: “Long waits for trial cause immense stress and misery for victims. Sadly, wait times for court are only part of the problem – many people have already waited years from reporting the crime to the police to their case reaching the courts.

“This a particular problem for victims of sexual violence – our case workers are supporting victims who have been waiting upwards of five years to have their cases heard.”

A spokesman for the MoJ said: “Restoring the swift access to justice victims deserve is our absolute priority and we are spending almost half a billion pounds to reduce wait times, as well as boosting funding for victim support to £460m over the next three years.”