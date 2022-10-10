Barristers vote to end strike action amid growing backlog at Norwich courts

Criminal barristers have been staging a series of strikes in a row over legal aid funding - Credit: PA

Criminal barristers have voted to end strike action after accepting a government pay offer following talks with Brandon Lewis.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) announced the results of the ballot on Monday after members voted last week.

Criminal cases have had to to be postponed or rescheduled with courts running limited services due to industrial action by barristers - Credit: Archant

In a statement, the body said: “The Criminal Bar has voted to accept the proposal made by the government.

“With 57pc voting to accept the offer made by the government, action is suspended from 6pm this evening.”

The vote came after the CBA held talks with justice secretary Brandon Lewis and he proposed further reforms to government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work.

The Great Yarmouth MP, who was formally sworn in as lord chancellor at the Royal Courts of Justice in London last week, had urged striking lawyers to “carefully” consider the new pay offer, saying the “disruptive” action was “delaying justice for hundreds of victims”.

Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis (centre left) arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, in central London, ahead of his swearing in ceremony as Lord Chancellor - Credit: PA

Welcoming the CBA vote, he said: “My priority in these first few weeks as lord chancellor has been to end CBA strike action and reduce delays for victims, and I’m glad that barristers have now agreed to return to work.

“This breakthrough is a result of coming together and restarting what I hope to be a constructive relationship as we work to drive down the backlog and ensure victims see justice done sooner.”

Latest figures show that following the pandemic the backlog of cases at Norwich Crown Court was already growing even before the strike action.

There were 747 outstanding cases at Norwich Crown Court at the end of June.

Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

The industrial action has seen numerous Norfolk cases, including the trial of a man charged with rape, dangerous driving and possession of drugs allegations and a hearing involving drug and money laundering offences, being delayed.

A qualified barrister, Mr Lewis’s invention came after his predecessor Dominic Raab had previously refused to meet with the CBA.

Barristers had been taking part in a continuous walkout after a row with the government over fees and conditions intensified.

In its statement the CBA said the criminal justice system “remains chronically underfunded”.

“Let’s keep our eyes firmly on that future and the future of our criminal justice system,” it added.

The offer represents “further investment of £54 million in the criminal bar and solicitors”, according to the Ministry of Justice.

