Brandon Lewis to meet barristers in bid to solve criminal court strikes

New justice secretary Brandon Lewis is set to meet representatives of striking barristers in a bid to solve the industrial action that has led to disruption at Norfolk’s courts.

The Great Yarmouth MP, who succeeded Dominic Raab in the role as part of prime minister Liz Truss’ cabinet reshuffle, is to meet the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) to try to break the deadlock.

The dispute over conditions and government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work has led to many cases in Norwich being delayed.

Mr Raab had repeatedly not met the CBA since members embarked on industrial action in April, but talks with Me Lewis are now planned on September 20 following the mourning period for the Queen.

Meanwhile, senior barristers, who have now become KCs (King’s Counsel) rather than QCs (Queen’s Counsel), have donned their court robes with ceremonial white-cuff 'weepers' and 'mourning bands' to pay tribute to the late monarch.