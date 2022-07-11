Courts disruption continues as barristers step up strike action

Criminal cases have had to to be postponed or rescheduled with courts running limited services due to industrial action by barristers - Credit: PA

Norfolk courts are set to see further disruption as barristers stage a third week of walkouts.

Criminal cases face additional delays as the four-day walkout of defence barristers went ahead on Monday.

The ongoing Criminal Bar Association (CBA) action is part of a dispute over conditions and government set fees for legal aid advocacy work.

Proceedings at Norwich Crown Court have already been hit with postponed or rescheduled cases with courts running limited services.

Last week the CBA accused the government of "refusing" to negotiate, warning that victims of crime and defendants seeking to prove their innocence will not see their day in court if ministers do not take steps to "re-inject" funds into a "barely functioning" justice system.

The Ministry of Justice has said criminal barristers will receive a 15pc fee rise from the end of September, meaning they will earn £7,000 more per year.

Strikes are due to take place on five days next week. Action will be suspended for a week from July 25 before recommencing between August 1 and August 5.

