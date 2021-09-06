News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Driver sped at 110mph during police chase, court hears

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 12:15 PM September 6, 2021   
Norwich Crown Court

Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Judd

A driver who led police on a 17-minute chase was caught travelling at 110mph, a court heard.

Adam Aldous, 40, of Sheffield Road in Wymondham, was sentenced for dangerous driving on Friday, September 3 at Norwich Crown Court.

The court heard how Aldous, who had a passenger with him in a company BMW car on November 18, 2020, was initially stopped by officers for having no lights on at 2.13am.

The stop then turned into a 17-minute pursuit after Aldous fled the scene.

Aldous, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty.

Police video showed Aldous exceeding speed limits on roads including Norwich Road and Honeycombe Road, and exceeding 110mph.

The court heard Aldous' mental health had deteriorated during the pandemic.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police cordon in place at Norwich Riverside
  2. 2 Can you spot yourself in our Sundown Festival 2021 gallery?
  3. 3 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk
  1. 4 Ex-City star Buendia in 'deportation' drama as officials stop match
  2. 5 Shock at death of Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding
  3. 6 Energy storage plant could be built in south Norfolk village
  4. 7 Airport's industrial park plan could give Norfolk £50m a year boost
  5. 8 Local artist adds to Banksy's Norfolk artwork
  6. 9 Calls to better enforce parking rules on 'free for all' city street
  7. 10 No 'leeching' here - Artist who added to Banksy speaks out

Aldous expressed remorse for his behaviour, for putting the passenger at risk and for the officers who were pursuing him.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 21 months.

Aldous was also disqualified from driving for 18 months, and a curfew of six months from 9pm to 7am was put in place.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hunstanton Infant School

School, playing field and farm could be sold to make way for homes

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Talia Lacey was attacked in Mingay Road, Thetford, on August 29.

Video

Community rallies around 12-year-old girl after terrifying attack

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Large peach-coloured farmhouse with a red door surrounded by overgrown grass and trees

Fixer upper cottage in half an acre is for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Alice Schollar, a nurse at NNUH, was spiked on a night out

'Absolutely terrifying' - Nurse collapses outside club after being drugged

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon