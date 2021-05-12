News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Norfolk ban for three men who stole cash from Yarmouth fruit machines

person

Christine Cunningham

Published: 5:03 PM May 12, 2021    Updated: 5:06 PM May 12, 2021
Charlie Shaw is accused of trying to steal from Potters Resort at Hopton. Picture: James Bass

Three men convicted of stealing £400 cash from Potters Resort - Credit: James Bass

Three men involved in stealing cash from amusement arcades around Great Yarmouth have been banned from coming to Norfolk and visiting seaside amusement arcades for the next 15 months.

Stuart Forbes, 45, Charlie Shaw, 32, and Thomas Wheatcroft, 40, who have a history of stealing from gaming machines, were caught in April 2019 after they stole £400  from a machine at the family-owned Potters Resort, in Hopton, Norwich Crown Court heard.

The three were then caught the next day attempting to steal from the Funworks Arcade, in Great Yarmouth, after a warning was issued about the men.

Lynne Shirley, prosecuting, at Norwich Crown Court, said the theft took place on April 23 at Potters Resort.

She said that £400 cash was discovered missing and when CCTV was checked it showed two of them gathered around a machine, while one acted as a lookout.

She said an alert was issued and they were recognised when they went to the Funworks Arcade the next day.

She said police were contacted and although the men left before they managed to steal anything, they were stopped and arrested.

Most Read

  1. 1 'One of life's gentlemen' - Neighbours describe killer's double life
  2. 2 Missing man found by off-duty police officer
  3. 3 Village rounds on council over 'disgraceful' road resurfacing that covered cycle lanes and blocked drains
  1. 4 £5m roadworks on A47 cause delays - and months more to come
  2. 5 Man in 50s dies after crash between car and bicycle
  3. 6 Three Norfolk hotels named among the best for romance in the UK
  4. 7 Couple in 80s given hospital treatment after alleged assault in village
  5. 8 The rise and fall of a beloved Norfolk wildlife park
  6. 9 Man jailed for 24 years for raping and sexually assaulting two girls
  7. 10 Woman's life 'left in pieces' after being raped while unconscious

She said when searched they had equipment to steal from the machines.

Forbes of Battenburg Avenue, Portsmouth, Shaw, of Wadham Road, Portsmouth and Wheatcroft of Hunter Road, Southsea, all admitted theft, attempted theft and going equipped.

 Shaw also admitted possession of a single wrap of cocaine.

Sentencing them each to six months jail, suspended for 15 months, Judge Anthony Bate also made an order excluding them from coming to Norfolk.

He also said they must not visit any family seaside amusement arcade in England and Wales. Both exclusions run for the 15 months of the order.

Judge Bate also made each of the men pay £130 compensation to Potters Resort and £370 towards costs.

Danielle O'Donovan, for Wheatcroft said he worked as a painter and decorator and would be in a position to pay compensation once work started again after lockdown.

John Morgans, for Forbes, said his income had also been hit by lockdown and he had a family to support.

Shaw was represented by Ian James.


Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Lockdown Easing | Video

What can't open in Norfolk on May 17 - and why

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
The lorry at the scene of the collision on Farrow Road in Norwich. Picture Luke Powell.

Man, 89, was killed by lorry as he headed to his parents' grave

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
People walking along Caister beach on the east coast of Norfolk. Picture: James Bass

Norfolk seaside village third most sought-after in UK

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
eagle

Environment News

Go-ahead for eagles to be reintroduced to Norfolk

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon