Police at the Extinction Rebellion protest at Barclays Bank in Norwich in April last year - Credit: Sarah Burgess

The case of two women accused of criminal damage after a window and a door of a bank in Norwich did not go ahead in court.

Extinction Rebellion members Amanda Fox, 51, and Jennifer Parkhouse, 70, had been listed to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, August 10.

It was in connection with criminal damage to the Barclays Bank branch at St James' Court, off Whitefriars, Norwich at about 7.10am on April 13 last year.

Police were called after a window and door were smashed with hammers while a sign reading "in case of climate emergency break glass" was stuck onto the broken window.

But the case was not listed and Fox, of Kilderkin Way, Norwich, and Parkhouse, of Vale Green, Norwich, did not appear in court.

Both defendants are yet to indicate a plea and a crown court spokesman said they cannot confirm when the case will next be listed.

The damage to the bank in Norwich followed acts of "civil disobedience" in London, where Extinction Rebellion protesters smashed the windows of Barclays' London HQ in Canary Wharf.