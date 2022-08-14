News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Criminal damage case against Extinction Rebellion members delayed

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 8:00 AM August 14, 2022
Protestors being arrested after smashing the glass at Barclays

Police at the Extinction Rebellion protest at Barclays Bank in Norwich in April last year - Credit: Sarah Burgess

The case of two women accused of criminal damage after a window and a door of a bank in Norwich did not go ahead in court.

Extinction Rebellion members Amanda Fox, 51, and Jennifer Parkhouse, 70, had been listed to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, August 10.

It was in connection with criminal damage to the Barclays Bank branch at St James' Court, off Whitefriars, Norwich at about 7.10am on April 13 last year.

Police were called after a window and door were smashed with hammers while a sign reading "in case of climate emergency break glass" was stuck onto the broken window.

But the case was not listed and Fox, of Kilderkin Way, Norwich, and Parkhouse, of Vale Green, Norwich, did not appear in court.

Both defendants are yet to indicate a plea and a crown court spokesman said they cannot confirm when the case will next be listed.

The damage to the bank in Norwich followed acts of "civil disobedience" in London, where Extinction Rebellion protesters smashed the windows of Barclays' London HQ in Canary Wharf.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Wasps can be a nuisance when we're eating al fresco (PA)

Environment News

Revealed: Why wasps chase you and how to get rid of them this summer

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Filming underway for The Chemistry of Death in Old Buckenham. 

Norfolk Live News

Film crews for Paramount crime series to visit ANOTHER Norfolk village

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Mousehold Heath looking very dry in the August heat. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Drought declared in Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews have been battling a large field blaze in Ketteringham near Wymondham.

Norfolk Live News | Video

Six fire crews battle large field blaze in south Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon