Christopher Easey is going on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of his three-month-old daughter Eleanor. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

A man on trial for the murder of his baby daughter has a short temper and "goes off right at the top end", a court has heard.

Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court, charged with the murder of his three-month-old daughter, Eleanor.

Paramedics found her "pale, floppy and lethargic" after they were called to her Morton on the Hill home, near Lenwade at about 8.25pm on December 18 2019.

Morton on the Hill. PIC: Peter Walsh. - Credit: Archant

She was later transferred to Addenbrooke's where she died on December 20 2019 as the result of a catastrophic brain injury.

The prosecution asserts Eleanor died as a result of an "inflicted, non-accidental injury" by her father Christopher while her mother, Carly Easey, allowed the death to occur.

Christopher Easey (left) and Carly Easey (right) who have gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court following the death of three-month-old Eleanor Easey. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

The jury of six men and six women heard evidence on Wednesday (January 19) that Christopher Easey had a "short temper" and "goes off right at the top end".

The defendant's brother, Matthew Easey, confirmed it when being cross examined by Elizabeth Marsh QC, defending Carly Easey.

He repeated it when cross examined by Sally O'Neill, defending Christopher Easey, and said his brother "had a bit of a short fuse".

Miss O'Neill suggested while that might have been the case when he was a child, would be fair to say he had settled down a bit.

He replied Christopher had "always had a short fuse" although said he seemed a "little more mellow" after moving out.

Matthew earlier told Oliver Wellings, prosecuting, alongside Sally Howes QC, that he had seen baby Eleanor a couple of times after she was born and before she died.

Once, when Eleanor was about three weeks old, he went to visit his brother and Carly when her parents were there.

He said Carly's parents were "holding the baby and being grandparents" but after they went Eleanor was put in a bouncy chair where she stayed.

Matthew did not get to hold Eleanor which he thought was "a little strange" as he had been expecting to get a cuddle.

He said: "I know, with your own children, you would be playing pass the parcel with the baby."

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely, has denied murdering Eleanor and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

Carly Easey, 36, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, has denied causing or allowing the death of a child and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.The trial continues.