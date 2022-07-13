More cases at Norwich Crown Court have been adjourned due to barrister strikes - Credit: Archant

A dangerous driver and a man who admitted affray were among cases which had to be put off in Norwich due to barrister strike action.

Carlos Lester, 27, appeared at Norwich Crown Court for sentence having admitted dangerous driving and two counts of driving while disqualified.

It followed an incident on March this year in West Norfolk.

Lester, of Rose Fair Close, Wisbech, appeared at court on Wednesday (July 13) but the case could not go ahead as his barrister was taking part in the Criminal Bar Association's strike action.

Judge Katharine Moore said the defendant's barrister was "unable to be with you today" and adjourned sentence until August 23.

Meanwhile Elijah Hayes, 22, who had previously admitted affray in Norwich on April 29 this year, also had his sentencing adjourned on Wednesday.

Hayes, of Elizabeth Fry Road, Norwich, had the case adjourned August 31.

The strike action, which follows a row over legal aid funding, began with walkouts on Monday, June 27 and Tuesday, June 28 this year.

The walkouts have increased by one day each week until a five-day strike from Monday July 18 to Friday July 22.



