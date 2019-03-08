One arrested after raid reveals cash and Class A drugs in Norwich home

Cash and Class A drugs were discovered at a home in Norwich, following a police raid. Photo: Police Archant

A large quantity of class A drugs and cash was discovered during a successful raid on a house this morning in Norwich.

Officers from the Norwich South Safer Neighbourhood Team were carrying out checks on houses connected to county lines drug dealing.

The first address, a house in Lakenham, was found to be harbouring a large quantity of cash and Class A drugs.

One person was arrested and remains in custody.