One arrested after raid reveals cash and Class A drugs in Norwich home
PUBLISHED: 12:20 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 13 October 2019
Archant
A large quantity of class A drugs and cash was discovered during a successful raid on a house this morning in Norwich.
You may also want to watch:
Officers from the Norwich South Safer Neighbourhood Team were carrying out checks on houses connected to county lines drug dealing.
The first address, a house in Lakenham, was found to be harbouring a large quantity of cash and Class A drugs.
READ MORE: Norfolk tops table of counties for London drug gangs
One person was arrested and remains in custody.
Comments have been disabled on this article.