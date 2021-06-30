Family's joy as crack addicts are finally locked out of their building
- Credit: Archant
A housing block blighted by drug users will finally have locks put on its doors to keep addicts out, a month after the problem was highlighted by this newspaper.
Mother-of-two Stacey Bramwell*, 32, said she was “so happy she could cry” when she learned that the council is planning to install a coded key lock on the communal doors of her home in Ebenezer Place, Norwich, today.
She and fellow neighbours have been bombarding Norwich City Council with complaints for eight years highlighting addicts injecting heroin and smoking crack in their stairwell.
In early June we shared shocking footage from Mrs Bramwell’s doorcam, of one addict lighting up his crack pipe in the middle of the afternoon just six feet away from where she and her husband live with their two young sons.
Her husband Mark* told us at the time: “Years and years go by and nothing is done. They won’t tell us when we’re getting a new door - but why can’t they just put a lock on the door for now?”
Now at last they have been told their building is a priority for one of the high-tech high-security doors the council has installed in more than 400 properties since 2017, and will get a lock to tide them over until April 2022 when the next round of installations are scheduled to begin.
In a letter to residents the council said: “As highlighted by recent calls, the issues you are experiencing with the block need to be addressed as a matter of urgency.
“As an interim measure we will be fitting a temporary coded key lock to the communal door … this will reduce unwanted visitors to the block and also reduce the issues you have faced.”
Mrs Bramwell said: “I’m so happy I could cry. It’s been an awful few years, I can’t believe it’s finally being done.
“It means even if they [addicts] cut through here there’s nowhere for them to go, they can’t get in now - we’re so happy.
“I think the coverage massively helped, thank you for putting the story out there.”
*names have been changed