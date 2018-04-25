Conman who went on run for four years over £50,000 fraud ordered to pay back £5,348

Published: 2:11 PM April 25, 2018 Updated: 9:10 PM October 9, 2020

A fraudster, who went on the run for four years and admitted offences worth more than £50,000, has been ordered to pay back the only assets he has left - amounting to just £5,348.

Jevin Mercer-Tod, 39, formerly of Norwich, was extradited back from South Africa to face fraud charges and was jailed for 21 months in March this year at Norwich Crown Court.

Mercer-Tod was back in court via a video link from Norwich prison today for a confiscation hearing at which he was ordered to hand over his only assets, a Mini Cooper car worth £3,515 and cash left in his bank accounts of £1,833.

Mercer-Tod, who was not represented in court, agreed to hand over the assets and said he was 'happy' to give his consent.

Judge Anthony Bate agreed the confiscation amount of £5,348 and said that Mercer-Tod should serve a further six months in default of the payment.

You may also want to watch:

Earlier, the court heard how Mercer-Tod managed media campaigns for The Stationery Office (TSO), which provided information management and publishing solutions to the public and private sectors.

In this role he began working with a third party company who provided genuine services to TSO and was able to convince them to pay a freelancer as part of the project they were working on.

This 'freelancer' was in fact a victim Mercer-Tod had groomed to be his money launderer, who would send the money directly to Mercer-Tod's bank account.

In addiction, Mercer-Tod invoiced TSO for services provided by a company which did not exist.

In total, Mercer-Tod submitted more than 30 fraudulent invoices which totalled more than £50,000.

In February 2013 the third party company raised questions around the invoicing of TSO and Mercer-Tod resigned and fled to South Africa.

In November 2017, Mercer-Tod was arrested and committed to a Johannesburg prison ready for extradition.

He arrived back in the UK in January and was arrested and charged with the fraud offences.

At the time, Det Sgt Sam Shevlin, who supervised the investigation, said it had been a prolonged investigation and said Mercer-Tod had taken advantage of others involved in the case: 'He has evaded capture for four years delaying justice being served and extending the suffering of the people involved.'