Sentencing adjourned for man who bit part of victim’s ear off in club
PUBLISHED: 08:53 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 10 June 2020
The sentencing hearing of a 25-year-old who bit part of a man’s ear off in a Norwich club has been adjourned.
Macauley Marshall was due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court having previously admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the victim at The Loft nightclub in Rose Lane, Norwich.
Marshall, of Marl Pit Lane, Norwich, bit a small piece of flesh from the victim’s left ear lobe off in the attack on November 17 2018.
He also admitted possession of a class B drug, namely 0.56 grams of cannabis, on the same date.
The case had been listed for sentencing on Tuesday.
However, Marshall did not attend the hearing, which was held over videolink during the lockdown imposed following the coronavirus outbreak.
Judge Anthony Bate, who presided over the hearing, adjourned sentence until June 23.
It is requested that the defendant attend the hearing.
