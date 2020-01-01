Search

Advanced search

Sentencing adjourned for man who bit part of victim’s ear off in club

PUBLISHED: 08:53 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 10 June 2020

The Loft nightclub. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Loft nightclub. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

The sentencing hearing of a 25-year-old who bit part of a man’s ear off in a Norwich club has been adjourned.

Macauley Marshall was due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court having previously admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the victim at The Loft nightclub in Rose Lane, Norwich.

Marshall, of Marl Pit Lane, Norwich, bit a small piece of flesh from the victim’s left ear lobe off in the attack on November 17 2018.

You may also want to watch:

He also admitted possession of a class B drug, namely 0.56 grams of cannabis, on the same date.

The case had been listed for sentencing on Tuesday.

However, Marshall did not attend the hearing, which was held over videolink during the lockdown imposed following the coronavirus outbreak.

Judge Anthony Bate, who presided over the hearing, adjourned sentence until June 23.

It is requested that the defendant attend the hearing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Investigation after former Anglia TV presenter was sent email threat linked to House of Commons IP address

Dan O'Hagan. Pic: Archant.

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘He was more than obsessed with Carrow Road’ - Tributes to well-loved Canaries fan

Carl Watson, who was born and grew up around Norwich, was a life-long Canaries fan. PIcture: Katie Watson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Water supply restored to homes across Norwich after pump failure

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Family pay tribute to man who died after falling from Norwich tower block

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Investigation after former Anglia TV presenter was sent email threat linked to House of Commons IP address

Dan O'Hagan. Pic: Archant.

‘He was more than obsessed with Carrow Road’ - Tributes to well-loved Canaries fan

Carl Watson, who was born and grew up around Norwich, was a life-long Canaries fan. PIcture: Katie Watson

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Police smash £400,000 cannabis factory after public report ‘stench’

Police found £400,000 of cannabis plants at a property on Middleton Crescent, Costessey Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in 80s is first coronavirus death in Norfolk hospitals for six days

A man in his 80s with coronavirus died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, but there have been no further deaths recorded at the James Paget or Queen Elizabeth hospitals. Picture: Archant
Drive 24