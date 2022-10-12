Banned Canaries supporters must hand over passports ahead of World Cup

Those subject to football banning orders have to hand their UK passports to stop them travelling to support England at the World Cup in Qatar - Credit: PA

Norwich City supporters subject to football banning orders will be forced to hand their UK passports to police under measures that come into force on Friday.

The measures are to prevent violent and abusive football fans from travelling to the World Cup in Qatar, starting next month.

Four Canaries fans aged between 18 and 34 were subject to banning orders last season.

Another Norwich supporter was recently banned from attending matches for a year for shouting racist abuse during the 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace last December.

The Home Office said those who fail to hand over their passport and attempt to travel to the tournament could face six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

If any of the 1,308 people with banning orders nationally wish to travel to other countries from November 10 until the end of the tournament, they will need to seek permission to hold on to their passports and be subject to checks.

