Ex-Norwich City star fined for speeding on A14

Wes Hoolahan. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City star Wes Hoolahan has been fined after he admitted speeding.

Hoolahan, who made more than 350 appearances for the Canaries before leaving the club at the end of the 2017-18 season to go to West Brom, was caught driving a Land Rover at 47mph in a temporary 40mph limit on the A14 at Brampton in Cambridgeshire.

The 37-year-old, from Wicklewood, near Wymondham, pleaded guilty to the offence through his solicitor Simon Nicholls at Norwich Magistrates Court today (Monday, December 30),

Hoolahan, who did not attend court, was fined £100, ordered to pay £100 costs and had three points put on his licence.

The footballer, who made 43 appearances for the Republic of Ireland, currently plays for Newcastle Jets in Australia's A-League.

Mr Nicholls said he had not received the paperwork relating to the offence as he now lived in Australia.