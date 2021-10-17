One Norwich City fan arrested last season for pyrotechnics breach

Published: 5:45 AM October 17, 2021

A Norwich City fan was arrested for having a pyrotechnic at a match last season, figures have revealed, despite months of behind-closed-doors fixtures.

The Canaries' Championship-winning season came as the pandemic continued, with the majority of matches played behind closed doors or at limited capacity.

On September 19, two fixtures in the division - including Norwich City and Preston North End - took place in front of 1,000 spectators as part of a pilot.

While some matches were played in front of limited capacity, as coronavirus cases worsened over winter and lockdown was reintroduced fans were once again barred.

It was reflected in figures for football-related arrests and banning orders, which fell significantly year-on-year - nationally, there were 116 arrests, just 11pc of the 1,089 recorded in the previous season.

Three banning orders were in place for Norwich City during the 2020/21 season, and one new order was issued. Nationally, 208 new orders were handed out.

The Norwich fans celebrate their side’s 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 64026719/09/2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Of the 116 arrests, 92 occurred at England and Wales national team matches, with 90 of those at Euro 2020 clashes.

Forty-three per cent were at matches against Italy, 31pc against Scotland and 20pc against Denmark.

During the Euro 2020 campaign, police largely praised fans for their behaviour, though Prince of Wales Road in Norwich was closed due to the celebration of supporters after England beat Denmark in the semi-finals.

Norwich City supporters are traditionally among the best-behaved in football - in 2019/20, they had the second fewest banning orders in the Premier League.















