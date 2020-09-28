Norwich City sanctions pair accused of abusing fans online

Norwich City have sanctioned fans accused of abusing fellow supporters on Twitter. Picture: PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Two fans have been suspended from “ticketing services” at Norwich City as an investigation into online abuse of fellow supporters continues.

The decision from the club comes two weeks after a grossly offensive Twitter account began running polls comprising well-known City fans during the week of Monday, September 14.

It encouraged users to vote and spread hateful messages online and directly to them.

The account, which had more than 500 followers, was suspended, before user Joe Green resumed the polls on his public profile, amassing 421 votes in the “final”.

Mr Green, a Canaries fan who lives in Norfolk and included himself in the polls, targeted a total of 31 other fans.

Norfolk Constabulary later confirmed its officers were investigating an allegation of malicious communications relating to a Twitter account, with enquiries ongoing.

It is understood that a subsequent racist comment from another user, not Mr Green, was also been highlighted to the police.

And now Norwich City’s safeguarding department has sent a letter to supporters who were targeted, assuring them that two people have been identified by the club and reprimanded.

It said: “As a result of initial investigations into cyberbullyig and discriminatory abuse, two individuals have been temporarily suspended from ticketing services as an interim sanction.

“Further action will be considered by NCFC upon the conclusion of police and internal investigations.

The letter added: “As you will appreciate there was a requirement to ensure that the individuals were informed before we released this information to you.

“We will further update you about matters in due course.”

It is not clear whether Mr Green is one of the two fans sanctioned by the club.

When approached earlier in September by this newspaper, he refused to apologise and declined to comment further - other than to make allegations which we cannot publish for legal reasons.

Following the polls, Mr Green also tweeted: “I’ll put on record for the benefit of anyone who thinks they’ve got one over by emailing the club.

“I shall not be apologising at any point for this.”

Mr Green’s account was subsequently suspended.