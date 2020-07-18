Search

Advanced search

‘I hope you die’: Norwich City promise action after striker abused online

PUBLISHED: 09:56 18 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 18 July 2020

Norwich City striker Josip Drmic, who has suffered abuse on Instagram Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City striker Josip Drmic, who has suffered abuse on Instagram Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City have promised to “deal with” social media abuse of striker Josip Drmic, who has been told on Instagram: “I hope you die.”

The Swiss international was targeted on his account by a man called Connor Ingram, who posted a series of messages that have shocked and angered City fans.

Mr Ingram’s comments included “I hope you die”, “The worst player I’ve ever seen kick a ball”, and “I hope you break your leg”.

Canaries supporters got behind Drmic, who has struggled to make an impact this season, since being signed on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach a year ago. His highlight was scoring the equaliser against Spurs that led to City’s FA 5th round win on penalties.

Some tweeted Norwich’s head of communications Daniel Houlker, to ask for action.

Mr Houlker replied: “We’re across and aware of the messages and dealing with accordingly.”

On Twitter, numerous fans reacted angrily to the abuse targeted at Drmic.

James Smith (@Jimmy011087) said: “Andre Schurlle retired at 29 today because he has become depressed with the game which is probably down to the fact he is past his peak.

“People need to be careful as I’m sure Drmic doesn’t need telling he’s not been very good.”

@Graham260_1976 wrote: “Disgraceful. Not been the best but works his socks off. People forget the goal against Spurs to get us to pens. Always support them. Win, lose or draw.”

@288ICEMAN added: “You could never get paid enough to have to put up with this level of abuse.

“The whole Norwich team have been dire but that’s about football: no one deserves to have to read this from a coward hiding behind a computer screen.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Care home residents had ‘unexplained marks’ on bodies

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

‘Our gardens were our sanctuaries’ - Families slam building company’s ‘intrusive’ racking

Residents from Merchants Court in Watton have rallied against Jewsons for putting up 'intrusive' racking outside of their homes. Picture: Michael Watling

Fire crews tackle large blaze in village

Firefighters have been called to a fire in Stibbard. Picture: Denise Bradley

Taxi driver killed in crash was more than three times over drink drive limit, inquest hears

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Fly-tipper fined £500 after council tracked him across Europe

Kilverstone Estate, formerly the home to Kilverstone Wildlife Park. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Care home residents had ‘unexplained marks’ on bodies

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Another restaurant chain announces closures and up to 1,200 jobs to go

Zizzi, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Taxi driver killed in crash was more than three times over drink drive limit, inquest hears

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I hope you die’: Norwich City promise action after striker abused online

Norwich City striker Josip Drmic, who has suffered abuse on Instagram Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I had to say no to hugs’ - Locals delighted as pub reopens with fresh look

Proprietor Henry Watt outside The Honingham Buck which has reopened after lockdown Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN