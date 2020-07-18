‘I hope you die’: Norwich City promise action after striker abused online

Norwich City striker Josip Drmic, who has suffered abuse on Instagram

Norwich City have promised to “deal with” social media abuse of striker Josip Drmic, who has been told on Instagram: “I hope you die.”

The Swiss international was targeted on his account by a man called Connor Ingram, who posted a series of messages that have shocked and angered City fans.

Mr Ingram’s comments included “I hope you die”, “The worst player I’ve ever seen kick a ball”, and “I hope you break your leg”.

Canaries supporters got behind Drmic, who has struggled to make an impact this season, since being signed on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach a year ago. His highlight was scoring the equaliser against Spurs that led to City’s FA 5th round win on penalties.

Some tweeted Norwich’s head of communications Daniel Houlker, to ask for action.

Mr Houlker replied: “We’re across and aware of the messages and dealing with accordingly.”

On Twitter, numerous fans reacted angrily to the abuse targeted at Drmic.

James Smith (@Jimmy011087) said: “Andre Schurlle retired at 29 today because he has become depressed with the game which is probably down to the fact he is past his peak.

“People need to be careful as I’m sure Drmic doesn’t need telling he’s not been very good.”

@Graham260_1976 wrote: “Disgraceful. Not been the best but works his socks off. People forget the goal against Spurs to get us to pens. Always support them. Win, lose or draw.”

@288ICEMAN added: “You could never get paid enough to have to put up with this level of abuse.

“The whole Norwich team have been dire but that’s about football: no one deserves to have to read this from a coward hiding behind a computer screen.”