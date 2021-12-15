News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

City player gets three points for speeding hours after winning goal

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:20 PM December 15, 2021
Kieran Dowell featured regularly during pre-season for Norwich but picked up an early season ankle i

Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A Norwich City player has been given three points for speeding just hours after he scored the goal that won the Canaries three points. 

Kieran Dowell has been fined and had his driving licence endorsed after being caught speeding on the A17 between Sutton Bridge and King’s Lynn.

Average speed cameras are now in place on the A17 between Sutton Bridge and King's Lynn. Picture: Ia

Average speed cameras on the A17 between Sutton Bridge and King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Burt

His Mercedes car was clocked over the speed limit at 10.25pm on April 10 this year - the same day the 24-year-old midfielder scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Derby. 

He was recorded doing 70mph by average speed cameras on the single carriageway road which has a 60mph limit.

The player, who lives in Hockering, was fined £666 and given three points at a hearing at Norwich Magistrates Court after he failed to attend a speed awareness course.

Kieran Dowell of Norwich scores his sides 1st goal from a free kick during the Sky Bet Championship

The brilliant Kieran Dowell free-kick which earned City victory at Derby. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

His winning freekick goal against Derby at Pride Park moved Norwich to within two points of securing promotion back to the Premier League. 

He went on to score twice as the Canaries defeated Reading 4–1 to secure the Championship title on May 1.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Market Street North Walsham Flat

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police car catches fire a11 norfolk attleborough

Norfolk Live News

Police car blaze closes A11

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Acle A47 roundabout closed following police incident

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 closed for seven hours following police incident

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Charmaine Claxton and Colin Harvard in the front room of their Bradwell home

'We came back to house of horrors': Family's shock at building work

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon