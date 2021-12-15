City player gets three points for speeding hours after winning goal

A Norwich City player has been given three points for speeding just hours after he scored the goal that won the Canaries three points.

Kieran Dowell has been fined and had his driving licence endorsed after being caught speeding on the A17 between Sutton Bridge and King’s Lynn.

Average speed cameras on the A17 between Sutton Bridge and King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Burt

His Mercedes car was clocked over the speed limit at 10.25pm on April 10 this year - the same day the 24-year-old midfielder scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Derby.

He was recorded doing 70mph by average speed cameras on the single carriageway road which has a 60mph limit.

The player, who lives in Hockering, was fined £666 and given three points at a hearing at Norwich Magistrates Court after he failed to attend a speed awareness course.

The brilliant Kieran Dowell free-kick which earned City victory at Derby. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

His winning freekick goal against Derby at Pride Park moved Norwich to within two points of securing promotion back to the Premier League.

He went on to score twice as the Canaries defeated Reading 4–1 to secure the Championship title on May 1.