Former Norwich City player 'bottled' on holiday in Ibiza

Graham Dorrans in action during the Sky Bet Championship. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Former Norwich City player Graham Dorrans has been the victim of an attack with a bottle while on holiday in Ibiza, it has been reported.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dorrans, 32, now plays for Glasgow Rangers and had been on holiday with fellow player Ryan Jack with their wives since Sunday, the Mirror has reported.

You may also want to watch:

A video doing the rounds on social media appears to show the aftermath of an assault in the early hours of Friday morning.

It shows Dorrans on the ground being attended to by paramedics.

Dorrans helped the Canaries win promotion to the Premier League in 2015, coming on as a sub in the Playoff Final.