Former Norwich City player 'bottled' on holiday in Ibiza

PUBLISHED: 08:16 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:53 24 May 2019

Graham Dorrans in action during the Sky Bet Championship. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City player Graham Dorrans has been the victim of an attack with a bottle while on holiday in Ibiza, it has been reported.

Dorrans, 32, now plays for Glasgow Rangers and had been on holiday with fellow player Ryan Jack with their wives since Sunday, the Mirror has reported.

A video doing the rounds on social media appears to show the aftermath of an assault in the early hours of Friday morning.

It shows Dorrans on the ground being attended to by paramedics.

Dorrans helped the Canaries win promotion to the Premier League in 2015, coming on as a sub in the Playoff Final.

