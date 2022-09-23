Canaries fans second best behaved amid huge rise in match disorder

The home fans get behind their side at Carrow Road against Manchester United last season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City supporters were the second best behaved fans in the Premier League last season amid a huge rise in fan disorder at football matches.

Canaries fans were arrested 17 times during the 2019-20 campaign with just one new banning order issued, Home Office statistics have shown.

Norwich City travelling supporters at Chelsea last season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Brentford were the best behaved in the league with 15 arrests and one banning order issued.

It comes amid an overall shocking rise in criminal and anti-social behaviour at matches in England and Wales last year which was up 60pc compared to the last full season before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Football-related arrests were up 59pc to 2,198 – the highest number since the 2013-14 season.

Police monitor fan protests at Carrow Road last season - Credit: Ben Hardy

West Ham had the highest number of arrests for a single club in the Premier League – 95 across the season – followed by Manchester City (76), Manchester United (72), Leicester City (59) and Everton (58).

Leicester had the highest number of new banning orders issued during the season with 28, followed by Everton (26) and Manchester City (20).

Banning orders are issued following a conviction for a football-related offence, and prevent the individual from attending all regulated matches in the UK.

In total banning orders were in place against four Canaries fans aged between 18 and 34 during the season.

Trouble involving Millwall fans at Carrow Road last month on Norwich's return to the Championship - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Another Norwich supporter was recently banned from attending matches for a year for shouting racist abuse during the 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace in December 2021.

Among Canaries fans placed under arrest were five for violent disorder and five for public disorder while one was arrested for throwing a missile and another for invading the pitch.

Three were arrested for possession of pyrotechnics such as flares, and two related to drink or drug offences.

On Wednesday the Premier League announced the introduction of a minimum one-year ban from home and away matches for any fan guilty of entering the pitch or carrying or using pyrotechnics.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for football policing - Credit: Cheshire Constabulary

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for football policing, said: “Disorder is a problem that has not gone away, and throughout the whole of last season we saw an increase in crime at football matches across the country – from the Premier League right down to the National League.

“We know that drug use, along with alcohol, is one of the key factors which leads to disorderly behaviour, and we are pleased that the government is adding Class A drugs offences to the banning order legislation.”