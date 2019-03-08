Norwich City fans issued fewest banning orders in Championship, figures reveal

Norwich City fans during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire. PA Wire

Norwich City supporters were the best behaved fans in the Championship last year, figures on the number of banning orders have revealed.

Canaries fans were issued with just two banning orders in the 2018-19 season, the Home Office statistics have shown.

While the Championship club which was issued with the most banning orders during the season was Birmingham City, with 57 issued last year.

This was closely followed by Sheffield United, with 54, and Stoke, with 50, while the league average in the Championship was a total of 23 banning orders.

On August 1 this year, 1,771 football banning orders were in force, which is a decrease of 3pc compared with those in force on August 1, 2018, echoing the steady decline in football banning orders in force since 2011.

The club with the highest number of orders in force was Newcastle United, with 71.

Norwich City fans were also ranked low for number of arrests during the 2018-19 season, with statistics showing just eight fans were placed under arrest.

From 2018-19, there were 1,381 football-related arrests, under Schedule 1 of the Football Spectators Act 1989 - a 10pc drop on the previous season.

Of these, the most common offence types were public disorder, 38pc, and violent disorder, 19pc.

Clubs with the highest number of supporters arrested during the season were Stoke City, with 80 arrests, Leeds United, with 49 arrests, and Aston Villa, with 42 arrests.

Three Norwich City fans were arrested for public disorder during the 2018-19 season, compared to six arrests being made for this offence in both 2014-15 and 2016-17.

And two fans also faced arrests over pitch incursions - which was the same number as in 2017-18.

Alcohol offences also saw fans placed under arrest twice, while a fan possessing pyrotechnics led to the final arrest.

Arrests of Norwich City supporters have dropped since 2014-15, when a total of 16 fans were arrested,

While the club's lowest number of arrests in the past five years came in 2015-16, when just five fans were arrested, two of which were as a result of violent disorder.

But levels of arrests climbed back up to 13 the following year and dropped again to seven in 2017-18.