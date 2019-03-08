Teenager robbed in city centre

A 16 year old boy from Lowestoft said he was robbed on Red Lion Street in Norwich. Picture: Archant Archant

A 16-year-old boy has said he was robbed in broad daylight by a group of men in Norwich who claimed they had a knife.

The teenager, who asked not to be named, had been visiting the city from Lowestoft on Thursday last week.

He had been shopping in Chapelfield before heading up Red Lion Street at around 2.30pm.

He said they were approached by a group of men, who appeared to be around 18 years old.

As two of his friends ran off he said he was threatened and told to "hand over his stuff".

He said the group stole a bag with his keys, a ring and cash inside.

But they left him with his mobile phone, which he had in his pocket.

The teenager said he was "scared" after the group said they were going to "stab him" if he didn't hand over his belongings.

"We were walking up Red Lion Street and these boys started walking over," he said. "Before that they had just been staring and watching us.

"They came over and they started saying 'do you know who we are?'. They were saying they were going to stab us.

"They said 'give me your stuff' and one of them had a hand in their bag.

"They took my bag off which had a necklace, ring and my keys in."

He said his new clothes were stolen, worth around £100, which he had just bought at Chapelfield.

The boy's mother said they had had to change their locks and her son hadn't been out since the incident.

"Why are they going around robbing people?" she said. "It's something you just don't do.

"They backed him up against a wall and took everything from him. He had a bag with him which had his keys, money and a ring, and a bag of clothes he had just bought.

"He hasn't been out since it all happened because of all the trouble that has gone on."

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

"Between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Thursday, August 1 near Castle Mall and the Bell Hotel a teenager was approached by four or five males who threatened him and asked him to hand over his property," they said.

"He handed over some jewellery and some money.

"Enquiries are ongoing."