Sentencing of teens for robberies in Norwich adjourned again

PUBLISHED: 16:03 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 13 May 2020

Norwich Castle gardens. PIC: Archant.

Norwich Castle gardens. PIC: Archant.

Archant Norfolk 2015

The case of three teenagers who were due to be sentenced for their parts in a pair of city centre robberies which happened within minutes of each other has been further adjourned.

The first robbery happened near Vue at 3pm on January 12 when a teen was threatened and had a necklace stolen before a second robbery in Castle Gardens, between 3pm and 3.15pm, when another teen was threatened and had a watch stolen before an attempted robbery against another victim. Benjamin Huckerby, 19, of Mill Lane, Keswick, Levi Licorish, 18, of Music House Lane, Norwich, and Lucas Philpott, 19, of no fixed address, have admitted their parts in the offences, with Huckerby also admitting possessing cannabis. Sentencing, which has been adjourned previously, was listed for May 13 At Norwich Crown Court but will now take place on May 21 for the completion of pre-sentence reports.

