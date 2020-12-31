Search

Man who threw phone onto Carrow Road pitch escapes charge

PUBLISHED: 12:25 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 31 December 2019

Teemu Pukki of Norwich forces an error by Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur that hits Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur and ends up in the Spurs net for his side's 2nd goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

The Norwich City fan who threw a mobile phone onto the pitch during a match at Carrow Road has avoided further police punishment.

An unnamed supporter was arrested during the Canaries' home match against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, December 28, after referee Kevin Friend found and removed a phone from the pitch towards the end of the first half.

The fan was identified and removed from the stadium at half-time, and has since been handed a three-year ban from attending games at the stadium by the club.

He has escaped further legal punishment, though, after Norfolk Police confirmed that the man arrested has since been released with no further action.

The incident comes three months after two Canaries fans were also banned from the stadium for three years after an 'altercation' in the Upper Barclay Stand during the historic 3-2 victory over Manchester City on September 14.

