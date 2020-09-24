Norwich City fans second best in Premier League - for behaviour

Norwich City supporters were the second best behaved fans in the Premier League last season, new figures have revealed.

Fans of the Canaries were issued with just three banning orders in the 2019-20 campaign, the new Home Office statistics have shown.

West Ham United issued 51 banning orders during the season, which was the most in the Premier League, while Watford were the best behaved in the league with just one banning order issued.

Two Canaries fans aged between 18 and 34, and one aged between 35 and 49, were the three supporters issued with the banning orders.

According to the latest statistics, on August 1 this year there were 1,621 football banning orders in force – which represents an eight per cent decrease compared with those in force on August 1, 2019, echoing the decline since 2011.

Banning orders are issued following a conviction for a football-related offence, and prevent the individual from attending all regulated matches in the UK.

Stoke had the highest number of banning orders in force during 2019-20, with 52.

Norwich City fans also ranked low for the number of arrests during the 2019-20 season, with figures showing six fans were placed under arrest – which had fallen from eight arrests the previous campaign.

The figures showed there were 1,089 football-related arrests in 2019-20, a decrease of 21 per cent compared to 2018-19, but it comes as more than 500 matches were either cancelled or played behind closed doors.

Of these, 594 arrests were made inside the stadium with 495 outside the stadium as the most common offences were public disorder and violent disorder.

Leeds were the club with the highest number of supporters arrested (52), followed by Birmingham (49) and Bolton (45).

Of the six Norwich City fans arrested during last season’s campaign, four people were arrested at Carrow Road, with two people arrested in away games.

Two people were arrested for public disorder during the 2019-20 season, with one arrest for violent disorder, one for throwing missiles, one pitch incursion and one person was arrested for alcohol offences.

Arrests of Norwich City supporters have decreased since 2014-15, when 16 fans were arrested,

The Home Office data also showed that arrests for racist and indecent chanting more than doubled last season compared to the previous campaign – despite the severe restrictions on fan attendance.

There were 35 such arrests in 2019-20 compared to 14 in 2018-19, even though 546 matches were either cancelled or played behind closed doors last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.