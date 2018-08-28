Search

Church lead thief ‘attacked the heritage’ of Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:58 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 24 January 2019

Erikas Zabas, 31, was caught having removed lead from the roof of St George’s Church in Colegate, Norwich.Photo: Norfolk police

A man who was caught “attacking the heritage” of Norwich by stripping £4,000 of lead from the roof of a city church has been jailed.

St George's Church. Photo : Steve AdamsSt George's Church. Photo : Steve Adams

Erikas Zabas, 31, was caught “red-handed” having removed lead from the roof of St George’s Church in Colegate, Norwich.

John Morgans, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said Zabas and another man were seen “acting suspiciously” at the church by members of the public.

He said the “public spiritedness” of the public meant police were called and attended.

They found Zabas, and another man, who says they had been taking drugs.

But Mr Morgans said a ladder was against the wall with an assortment of tools, including screwdrivers, mole grips and chisels.

He said two piles of lead had been removed.

Mr Morgans said the church targeted in the incident, on August 8 last year, was a grade I listed building.

Zabas, of Dolphin Grove, Norwich, appeared in court on Thursday (January 24) having pleaded guilty to lead theft at the magistrates court.

Recorder Douglas Herbert, who sentenced Zabas to 28 months in prison, said: “Theft of lead from church roofs, particularly from areas such as Norfolk - a county blessed with many historic Grade I and II listed churches - is extremely prevalent.

“This is a very serious offence, it’s an offence which attacks the heritage provided by this building in this area.

“It’s an offence which is particularly prevalent in Norfolk.”

Zabas was also sentenced to six weeks, to run concurrently with the 28 month sentence, after he admitted a bail act offence of failing to appear in court in October in relation to this offence.

David Stewart, mitigating, said he admitted the offence at the earliest opportunity and should be given credit for that.

He also said that Zabas has “if not a dependency a propensity” for illicit drugs and had indeed been taking drugs in this occasion.

