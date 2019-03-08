Four arrested in Chapelfield Gardens for drug dealing

Four men were arrested in relation to drug dealing in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: LOUISA BALDWIN LOUISA BALDWIN

Drugs, cash and phones have been seized as four men were arrested in a city centre park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers were on patrol in Chapelfield Gardens today as part of a crack down on drug dealing and knife crime in the park.

You may also want to watch:

Four men were arrested in two separate incidents for being involved in supplying class A drugs.

Officers seized cash, drugs and phones belonging to the men.

Norwich Police tweeted: "Op tissue was in full flow again earlier today in and around Chapelfield Gardens. NESNT and Norwich NPT worked with intuChapelfield leading to the arrest of four males."