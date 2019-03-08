Four arrested in Chapelfield Gardens for drug dealing
PUBLISHED: 14:57 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:57 02 October 2019
LOUISA BALDWIN
Drugs, cash and phones have been seized as four men were arrested in a city centre park.
Police officers were on patrol in Chapelfield Gardens today as part of a crack down on drug dealing and knife crime in the park.
Four men were arrested in two separate incidents for being involved in supplying class A drugs.
Officers seized cash, drugs and phones belonging to the men.
Norwich Police tweeted: "Op tissue was in full flow again earlier today in and around Chapelfield Gardens. NESNT and Norwich NPT worked with intuChapelfield leading to the arrest of four males."
