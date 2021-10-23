News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police close probe into 2018 Norwich cemetery sex assault

Peter Walsh

Published: 9:45 AM October 23, 2021   
Police have taped off an area of Earlham Cemetery while they investigate a sexual assault. Picture:

Police have closed an investigation into a sex assault at Earlham Cemetery which happened back in November 2018. - Credit: Archant

An investigation into reports of a sex assault at a Norwich cemetery almost three years ago have been closed after the suspect could not be traced, it has emerged.

An area of Earlham Cemetery was taped off following reports a woman in her 20s had been sexually assaulted at about 6am on Sunday, November 4 2018.

The Dereham Road entrance to the graveyard was cordoned off while officers carried out their investigations.

Police have since identified a suspect who is believed to be living abroad and had made attempts to trace him although have been unable to locate him.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "We can confirm a suspect was identified but is believed to have left the country in 2019 and is living abroad.

"We've made a number of enquiries to trace him which have been unsuccessful.

"The investigation has been closed, subject to the suspect being found."

Information to police on 101.

