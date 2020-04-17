Teens’ Norwich robberies sentencing hearing adjourned again

The case of three teenagers who were due to be sentenced for their parts in a pair of city centre robberies which happened within minutes of each other has been adjourned again.

The first robbery happened near Vue at 3pm on Sunday, January 12 when a teen was threatened and had a necklace stolen before a second robbery in Castle Gardens, between 3pm and 3.15pm, when another teen was threatened and had a watch stolen before an attempted robbery against another victim.

Benjamin Huckerby, 19, of Mill Lane, Keswick, Levi Licorish, 18, of Music House Lane, Norwich, and Lucas Philpott, 19, of no fixed address, have admitted their parts in the offences, with Huckerby also admitting possessing cannabis.

Sentencing was listed for April 3 but was adjourned until April 17, but Norwich Crown Court heard that pre-sentence reports had not been completed and sentencing will now take place on May 13.