Care worker faces jail for sleeping as patient suffered fatal injuries

An elderly woman with dementia died from injuries sustained in a fall when a care home worker meant to be checking on her was asleep.

Leah Jenkinson, 29, was charged with wilful neglect following a police investigation into concerns about the welfare of people in 2020 at Broadland View residential home on Yarmouth Road in Norwich.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard that Eileen Walsh, 97, who had dementia, was meant to be checked every hour.

Instead she was discovered at 6.15am after suffering a broken leg when falling during the night. She died two days later in hospital.

Subsequent investigations found entries on the care home electronic recording system had been falsified in advance to make it look like she had been checked on.

Prosecutor Josephine Jones said despite false entries stating Eileen was “safe in bed” senior carer Jenkinson had instead been asleep when the monitoring should have been carried out.

She said it was not known how long Mrs Walsh had laid undiscovered or whether she would not have died if discovered sooner.

Her son Peter Walsh told the court she had been a beloved mother of nine, grandmother and great grandmother who had served in the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) during the Second World War.

“It disturbs me hugely that both her and our trust in her care providers should be so criminally betrayed,” he said.

Her daughter said in a statement read out in court: “Our mother had lain on the floor alone after suffering broken bones for who knows how long whilst those entrusted with her care were apparently asleep nearby.

“At the time of greatest need she was betrayed by those entrusted to her care. There is such pain in imagining this time.”

Jenkinson, of Charles Avenue in Norwich, had previously pleaded guilty to ill treatment or wilfully neglecting whilst acting as a carer and to a similar offence involving a separate 90-year-old woman.

Magistrates said her sentencing should be carried out at Norwich Crown Court after deciding their maximum sentence of 12 months wasn’t sufficient.

They told Jenkinson: “There are no winners in this case and you will have to live with this for the rest of your life.”

