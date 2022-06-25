News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich care home worker in court over alleged patient mistreatment

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 6:30 AM June 25, 2022
Norwich Magistrates Court

Leah Jenkinson appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court - Credit: Archant

A care worker has appeared in court over the alleged mistreatment of her patients.

Leah Jenkinson, 28, was charged following a police investigation into concerns about the welfare of people at a care home in Norwich. 

She faces four charges of ill treating or wilfully neglecting while acting as a carer of four women between February 2 and March 2, in 2020.

Jenkinson, of Charles Avenue in Norwich, appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (June 24) where she pleaded guilty to one of the charges, said to be the “most serious case”.

She pleaded not guilty to the three further allegations.

She was given unconditional bail to stand trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on August 19.

