Norwich care home worker admits neglect and mistreatment of patients

Leah Jenkinson will be sentenced at Norwich Magistrates Court - Credit: Archant

A care worker has admitted mistreating and neglecting people she was employed to look after.

Leah Jenkinson, 28, was charged following a police investigation into concerns about the welfare of people at a care home in Norwich.

Appearing before Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court pleaded guilty to ill treating or wilfully neglecting a woman while acting as a carer between February 2 and March 2, in 2020.

She had already pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to a similar offence involving a separate woman in her care, said to be the “most serious case”.

In light of her latest guilty plea the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued two further charges she had denied and was due to stand trial for.

Jenkinson, of Charles Avenue in Norwich, is due to be sentenced on September 21 at Norwich Magistrates Court.