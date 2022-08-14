Police continue to investigate city cannabis factory find
Published: 12:00 PM August 14, 2022
- Credit: Owen Sennitt
Investigations are ongoing after a cannabis factory was discovered in Norwich more than a month ago.
Officers were called to an address in Angel Road shortly before 6.50pm on June 28 following reports that three men had been seen in possession of weapons.
Armed officers were deployed but following a search of the area, no one was located.
A number of cannabis plants were discovered at the address along with hydroponics equipment.
The investigation is "ongoing" according to a Norfolk Police spokesman.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity around the property, is encouraged to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/48995/22.