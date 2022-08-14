News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police continue to investigate city cannabis factory find

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:00 PM August 14, 2022
Police incident in Angel Road Norwich

A cannabis factory was discovered after armed police swooped on a home in Angel Road in the city - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Investigations are ongoing after a cannabis factory was discovered in Norwich more than a month ago.

Officers were called to an address in Angel Road shortly before 6.50pm on June 28 following reports that three men had been seen in possession of weapons. 

Police incident in Angel Road, Norwich

A cannabis factory was discovered after armed police swooped on a home in Angel Road in the city - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Armed officers were deployed but following a search of the area, no one was located.

A number of cannabis plants were discovered at the address along with hydroponics equipment.

Police remain at a property in Angel Road, Norwich after a cannabis farm was discovered

Police at Angel Road after the discovery of a cannabis factory - Credit: Maya Derrick

The investigation is "ongoing" according to a Norfolk Police spokesman.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity around the property, is encouraged to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/48995/22.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Jenny Mason in her garden

Breckland Council

Anger as 'rollercoaster' appears at bottom of woman's garden

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Mousehold Heath looking very dry in the August heat. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Drought declared in Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Filming underway for The Chemistry of Death in Old Buckenham. 

Norfolk Live News

Film crews for Paramount crime series to visit ANOTHER Norfolk village

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews have been battling a large field blaze in Ketteringham near Wymondham.

Norfolk Live News | Video

Six fire crews battle large field blaze in south Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon