Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A 39-year-old Norwich businessman accused of fraud has had his trial date changed due to lack of court availability.

Patrick Fisher, 39, was due to have his trial this week at Norwich Crown Court but due to lack of court time his case has now been adjourned until November 18.

Fisher, of School Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew, has denied three fraud charges.

Two of the charges relate to making false representations to Russell Evans between January 1, 2015 and July 30, 2016 and between January 1, 2015 and January 31, 2017.

The third fraud charge involves making a false representation to Rita Turnbull between May 1, 2015 and October 30, 2017.

Fisher has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Lori Tucker, appeared for the prosecution and Oliver Haswell appeared for Fisher at the short hearing, which was held before Judge Andrew Shaw.