Investigation continues into attack on bus driver in Norwich city centre

Police are continuing to investigate an assault on a bus driver in the city which happened more than six months ago.

On Monday, April 1, the driver of a Sanders coach, a man aged in his 50s, was driving the 44A bus from Anglia Square to Edward Street when two men stepped in front of the vehicle.

The bus driver swerved to avoid hitting them, before getting off the vehicle to talk to them.

He was then approached by another man, police said, who punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious.

The incident happened at about 4.40pm, and saw the driver rushed to hospital with a head injury.

A man, aged in his 30s and from the Norwich area, was arrested on Thursday, April 4, in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said an investigation into the incident was "ongoing".

Anyone with information should call police on 101.