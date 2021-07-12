Burglar who targets elderly strikes again

Published: 4:40 PM July 12, 2021

A man burgled the home of a vulnerable pensioner then tried to withdraw cash using the victim's stolen bank card, a court heard.

Stuart Brooke, 26, who has targeted elderly victims in the past, stole £150 cash, a bankcard and watch as the 72-year-old man was asleep at his Millers Lane home in Norwich.

John Fairhead, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the victim, who has a number of difficulties, woke at 6.30am and realised he had been burgled when he found the items missing and his bedroom door ajar.

He said: "This defendant had sneaked in and stole the watch, cash and taken the bank card which had the PIN number with it."

He said that Brooke then made unsuccessful attempts at different cashpoints to withdraw amounts of £300 and £400 but did manage make a successful transaction for £55 at Tesco.

Mr Fairhead said Brooke was recognised by police on CCTV trying to make the withdrawals and was arrested.

He said the victim was extremely tearful and distressed about the burglary, especially as the theft had taken place in his home at night.

The court heard Brooke had targeted elderly victims in the past and was jailed for 20 months in May 2017 for the burglary of a sheltered home of an 85-year-old pensioner at Doughty's Hospital, in Golden Dog Lane.

In 2016 he also had burgled a sheltered home in Silkfields, Norwich, when he took an elderly man's wallet.

Brooke, who appeared over a link from Peterborough jail, admitted burglary on June 8, this year, and fraud.

He also admitted burglary of alcohol and an iPad from Bedfords Bar in Old Post Office Court, in Norwich on June 9, this year.

Jailing him for three years four months, Recorder Michael Wood QC told him: "You are deliberately targeting elderly people."

He said it was a particularly unpleasant offence: "It must have been extremely shocking for him to wake up to discover what had happened during the night."

David Wilson, mitigating, asked that Brooke was given credit for his plea and said he wanted to turn his life around.