Burglar arrested while opening Christmas presents
PUBLISHED: 07:20 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:21 23 December 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after being ‘caught red handed’ opening a families Christmas presents.
The man was disturbed whilst unwrapping the presents in the early hours of Sunday morning at a house in Norwich.
He was arrested at the scene.
Norwich Police tweeted: “Hopefully the occupiers Christmas has been saved!”
More information as it comes.
