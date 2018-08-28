Burglar arrested while opening Christmas presents

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after being ‘caught red handed’ opening a families Christmas presents.

The man was disturbed whilst unwrapping the presents in the early hours of Sunday morning at a house in Norwich.

He was arrested at the scene.

Norwich Police tweeted: “Hopefully the occupiers Christmas has been saved!”

